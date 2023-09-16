Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game

By WBRC Staff and Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One band director has been arrested for multiple charges following the Jackson-Olin - Minor HS football game Thursday night.

According to BPD, officers at the game were in the process of clearing out the stadium when they observed the bands from both schools still playing. Officers spoke with the band directors from both schools to end the performance so students and fans at the game could begin to leave the stadium.

After discussion, the officers were able to get the Jackson-Olin band to finish their performance. However, officers say that the Minor High School band director, Johnny Mims, did not comply with officials after multiple requests to finish the performance, and then directed his band to continue playing. During the interaction, officers made the decision to place Mims in custody for Disorderly Conduct when a physical altercation ensued between the Mims, BPD, and Birmingham City Schools System personnel.

During the altercation, Mims refused to put his hands behind his back, and the arresting officer had to subdue him with a taser. The arresting officer is alleging that Mims pushed him during the arrest.

BFRS treated Mims at the stadium and then transported him to UAB. BPD officials say this is standard protocol for this type of incident.

After being discharged from the hospital, Mims was transported to the Birmingham City Jail where he was booked and bonded out. BPD officers have presented the case to City of Birmingham Magistrate’s Office and have obtained the following arrest warrants:

  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Harassment
  • Resisting Arrest

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, the Jefferson County Schools Superintendent, released the following statement:

One of our photojournalists was at that game until the end of the second quarter shooting highlights for Sideline. He says he noticed the two bands going back and forth, playing music loudly during game play.

One witness described the incident in a message to FOX6. She says the lights were turned off at the stadium around the time officers made their way to Mims.

She says they sprayed mace, but not directly at any children.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

