MBA picks up first win of year, beats Father Ryan 24-20

The Irish has not beaten the Big Red since the 1997 season.
Father Ryan looks to start the season 4-0.
By Chris Harris
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Father Ryan’s chance to end a losing streak to one of its biggest rivals fell show in a 24-20 home loss to Montgomery Bell Academy.

The Irish (4-1) have not beaten MBA since the 1997 season.

The Big Red picked up its first victory of the season.

Touchdown Friday Night
Scoreboard
Highlights

Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 10

In a Division II-AAA non-region game, Lipscomb Academy picked up the upset win over Ensworth on Friday night.

The Tigers (4-1) entered the game unbeaten. Lipscomb Academy improved to 2-23 under first-year coach Kevin Mawae.

Lipscomb Academy handed Ensworth its first loss of the season on Friday.

Stewarts Creek 28, Cane Ridge 13

Stewarts Creek improved to 4-1 and 1-0 in Region 5-6A with a home win over Cane Ridge.

The Ravens (0-5, 0-2) have been one of the top teams in recent years, but lost its second region game of the year.

Stewarts Creek beats visiting Cane Ridge in its Region 5-6A opener.

Green Hill 31, Lebanon 21

Green Hill scored 31 unanswered points to improve to 5-0 for the first time in school history with a win at Lebanon.

The Hawks (5-0, 2-0) beat the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1) in the Wilson County schools’ first-ever varsity football game against each other. Green Hill was in Class 5A its first two years of playing varsity football while Lebanon was in Class 6A. Now both teams are in Region 4-6A.

Green Hills improves to 5-0 with a road win at Lebanon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
James Kenton
Former local roofing company owner appears in court
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville
Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell
A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges

Latest News

Green Hills improves to 5-0 with a road win at Lebanon.
TFN Week 5: Green Hill 31, Lebanon 21
Stewarts Creek beats visiting Cane Ridge in its Region 5-6A opener.
TFN Week 5: Stewarts Creek 28, Cane Ridge 13
Hillsboro improved to 4-1 with a home win over Kenwood on Friday night.
TFN Week 5: Hillsboro 42, Kenwood 14
Riverdale won its Region 3-6A opener at home over Rockvale.
TFN Week 5: Riverdale 41, Rockvale 6
Lipscomb Academy handed Ensworth its first loss of the season on Friday.
TFN Week 5: Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 10