MBA picks up first win of year, beats Father Ryan 24-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Father Ryan’s chance to end a losing streak to one of its biggest rivals fell show in a 24-20 home loss to Montgomery Bell Academy.

The Irish (4-1) have not beaten MBA since the 1997 season.

The Big Red picked up its first victory of the season.

Touchdown Friday Night Scoreboard Highlights

Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 10

In a Division II-AAA non-region game, Lipscomb Academy picked up the upset win over Ensworth on Friday night.

The Tigers (4-1) entered the game unbeaten. Lipscomb Academy improved to 2-23 under first-year coach Kevin Mawae.

Lipscomb Academy handed Ensworth its first loss of the season on Friday.

Stewarts Creek 28, Cane Ridge 13

Stewarts Creek improved to 4-1 and 1-0 in Region 5-6A with a home win over Cane Ridge.

The Ravens (0-5, 0-2) have been one of the top teams in recent years, but lost its second region game of the year.

Stewarts Creek beats visiting Cane Ridge in its Region 5-6A opener.

Green Hill 31, Lebanon 21

Green Hill scored 31 unanswered points to improve to 5-0 for the first time in school history with a win at Lebanon.

The Hawks (5-0, 2-0) beat the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1) in the Wilson County schools’ first-ever varsity football game against each other. Green Hill was in Class 5A its first two years of playing varsity football while Lebanon was in Class 6A. Now both teams are in Region 4-6A.

Green Hills improves to 5-0 with a road win at Lebanon.

