First Alert Forecast: Occasional showers and thundershowers today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few downpours are likely today as clouds and higher humidity overtake Middle Tennessee.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers & thundershowers are likely today. Drier weather will take over for Sunday. (WSMV)

Prepare for occasional showers and thundershowers today. Severe weather is NOT in the forecast, however, so don’t worry about that. It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s for most.

Rain will gradually taper off from west to east this afternoon and this evening. Rain should become less widespread by 4 pm in Nashville and move out shortly thereafter. Rain will linger along the Cumberland Plateau for a while tonight.

Tomorrow will be variably cloudy and mainly dry. A developing light northwesterly breeze will begin to dry out the air. Still though, during the late afternoon a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible with a reinforcing front.

NEXT WEEK:

Brighter, much drier weather will take over early on Monday. It’ll be a beautiful day from start to finish.

After a very cool start on Tuesday, warm and pleasant weather is in store for Tuesday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

Through all of next week, the rain chance will remain low.

