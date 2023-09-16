First Alert Forecast: Drier and pleasant going forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Other than isolated late-day showers Sunday, dry conditions are expected going forward

A few showers will linger in the Cumberland Plateau tonight, but clouds will slowly exit for the rest of us. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. During the late afternoon, a passing shower is possible as a front moves through. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected for the Titans game. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Sunny and drier weather will take over early on Monday. It’ll be a beautiful start to the next work week.

After a very cool start on Tuesday, warm and pleasant weather is in store for Tuesday through Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected each day.

Through all of next week, the rain chance appears low. By Saturday, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

