Deadly Antioch crash kills two, injures two

Another person died later from their injuries at the hospital.
The extent of the injuries is unknown.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash in Antioch claimed the life of two people and injured two people on Saturday.

At around 5:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on Apache Trail, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said a Dodge Charger driving west crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a BMW X5 head-on. The Dodge caught fire and the driver was killed at the scene.

The three people in the BMW were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. A passenger in the backseat later died from his injuries.

Police said a toxicology test will be conducted on the person driving the Charger. There were no signs of impairment on the part of the BMW driver at the scene.

