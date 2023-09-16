Deadly Antioch crash kills two, injures two

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash in Antioch claimed the life of two people and injured two people on Saturday.

At around 5:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on Apache Trail, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said a Dodge Charger driving west crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a BMW X5 head-on. The Dodge caught fire and the driver was killed at the scene.

The three people in the BMW were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. A passenger in the backseat later died from his injuries.

Police said a toxicology test will be conducted on the person driving the Charger. There were no signs of impairment on the part of the BMW driver at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.