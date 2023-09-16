Deadly Antioch crash kills one, injures three

The extent of the injuries is unknown.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash in Antioch claimed the life of one person and injured three people on Saturday.

At around 5:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in the crash on Apache Trail, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash.

Three people were also injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville
The Louis Vuitton store inside Green Hills mall was robbed on Wednesday.
Two security officers assaulted in Green Hills mall robbery
Photo of Olivia Hill first transgender woman to be elected for a seat for Metro Council at-large.
Tennessee’s first openly transgender candidate elected

Latest News

Tennessee State University
Tennessee State University fans excited for Classic weekend
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Moonlight Drive that occurred on Friday evening.
Police investigating fatal shooting in North Nashville
Money order with Casey Oiler's name written.
Resident says property manager told her to submit blank checks
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Moonlight Drive on Friday evening.
Dozens of bullets used in deadly shooting