Deadly Antioch crash kills one, injures three

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash in Antioch claimed the life of one person and injured three people on Saturday.

At around 5:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in the crash on Apache Trail, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash.

Three people were also injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

