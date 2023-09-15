Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell won the runoff election to become the next mayor of Nashville.

O’Connell was up against executive Alice Rolli in the mid-September runoff.

Eleven candidates were on the ballot to replace current Mayor John Cooper, who announced in January he would not run for re-election after one term in office.

O’Connell has served District 19 since 2015, representing the downtown area. He and his family have lived in the Salemtown area since 2007. He has served as a member of the Charter Revision Committee, the Planning, Zoning and Historical Committee, chair of the Public Works Committee and chair of the Traffic, Parking and Transportation Committee.

He has also served as a member of various special committees that serve residents including the Nashville Downtown Partnership Board of Directors, the Central Business Improvement District Board of Directors, the Gulch Business Improvement District Board of Directors, the District Energy System Advisory Board, and the South Central Neighborhood Development Corporation Board of Directors. He has also previously served as board chair of Nashville MTA (now WeGo Transit) and board president of Walk/Bike Nashville.

Here’s a look at his background, according to his Metro Nashville government profile:

“Freddie O’Connell serves as Metro Council Member from District 19 where he resides. He received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University. His professional experience includes working as a software developer at Rustici Software. Other experience includes serving as president of the Salemtown Neighbors Neighborhood Association, board member of the Nashville MTA and member of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. He was a co-host of a public affairs radio program from 2005 to 2010.”

What will you do to support Metro Nashville Public Schools?

O’Connell said one of the things he has accomplished is creating an environment that has allowed for the best-paid teachers in Tennessee. He also said he was part of a council-led effort that led to a pay increase for teacher support staff, an increase O’Connell said was “overdue.”

“These are the folks that support our teachers and relieve some of the burden of teaching,” O’Connell said during the candidate roundtable. “We know that teachers are asked to do a lot of things, so I think getting to a competitive pay scale is really important, and making sure that we’re showing them the support with support staff [is] also critically important.”

He added that his campaign has been endorsed by Metro school teachers, as well as by the entire school board.

“I think this speaks to the level of confidence that our parents, teachers, families, and certainly, first and foremost, our students will have in my role as mayor,” O’Connell said.

How do you plan on handling growth in Nashville?

O’Connell said that since being on Metro Council, he has led regulatory efforts to keep sidewalks open and to limit noise and light pollution.

“Now it’s time for the mayor’s office to use the enforcement capacity we’ve built over the past few years,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell said that he has a “comprehensive transportation plan” that will “offer opportunities to invest in traffic management.”

“We’ve got a great three-year work plan based on that, that will help us elevate the role of community transit centers like the one we just implemented at Hillsboro High School in Green Hills, and the one that’s under construction right now on Clarksville Pike in North Nashville,” O’Connell said. “We hope to join those with ones in southeast Nashville and one in East Nashville. Once we start having crosstown capacity and something that supports our healthcare and hospitality sectors, as well as other parts of the economy, we’ll move toward a frequent transit network.

How do you get people excited about using public transportation?

O’Connell said one of the best things is the program “WeGo Ride.”

“It is where employers or major institutions actually pay fares in advance,” O’Connell said. “So you just hop on with an employer ID or university ID. We just got this off the ground at our four major historically Black colleges and universities and other colleges and universities do it.”

O’Connell said the state of Tennessee, Metro, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center are the largest transit trip generators in the region.

How do you think we should be addressing crime in Nashville?

O’Connell said that one of the important ways the city addresses crime is by financially supporting the Metro Nashville Police Department with pay increases, as well as improvements to facilities and equipment.

“As we know there have been increasingly dangerous conditions,” O’Connell said. “We have gone to great lengths to support the heroism they’ve demonstrated after the 2nd Avenue bombing and the Covenant School shooting where we are making headlines for the way our law enforcement make us proud.”

In addition to policing, O’Connell said the city has created an office of community safety that looks at group violence intervention.

“Looking at models like we’ve deployed in Napier, which where we have watched violent crime rates drop after we’ve introduced this model called ‘The Village,’” O’Connell said.

O’Connell added that it’s important to extend the mental health capacity as well.

What plans do you have to make Nashville more affordable for homeowners?

O’Connell believes that property taxes are a complex issue.

“I feel like it’s inappropriate to have a discussion about taxes without knowing what the needs for investment are,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell said that every year the city has a budget and financial meeting to discuss which areas need investment.

How do you plan to address to address homelessness in Nashville?

O’Connell said one of the things he is excited about having done over the past few years was creating the office of homeless service.

“Mayor Cooper left us with the largest investment we’ve seen in one-time federal money, $50 million, that we’re going to deploy strategically,” O’Connell said. “Now we need to align it to the best data we’ve ever had on our homeless population and a strategic community plan that is being refreshed right now.”

