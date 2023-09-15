Two security officers assaulted in Green Hills mall robbery

An officer was pushed, and another was punched in the head. Four people remain at large.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was arrested after five people attempted to rob the Louis Vuitton store at the Mall at Green Hills, according to an arrest report.

At about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Michael Parish and four other people went into the store and started to grab items and leave without paying, police said.

An officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department watched a video of Parish grabbing a bag and running out of the store. As he ran out, Parish was stopped by mall security. Parish pushed the mall security officer in an attempt to run away, according to the report. Then, another security officer was able to tackle Parish and hold him to the ground until police arrived.

As the security officer held Parish down, another suspect in red came up from behind and punched the mall security officer in the head causing minor injuries to the face and head, according to the arrest report.

Police arrested Parish and the four other alleged accomplices got away with seven sunglasses, fourteen belts, and six purses totaling $40,000.

One of the managers at Louis Vuitton witnessed the assaults and the theft.

