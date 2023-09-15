Sheriff’s office dispels false active shooter report at Brentwood school

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) dispelled rumors after there were reports of an active shooter at a school on Friday.

There was a false report of an active shooter at Sunset Middle School, according to WCSO.

WSCO deputies believe that students may be the source of the rumor.

The sheriff’s office said they are investigating these rumors.

