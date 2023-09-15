Remains of missing Dover man possibly found but not recovered in Alaska, wife claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The wife of a Dover, Tennessee man who went missing during a hunting trip in the Alaskan wilderness in August 2022, said his remains were found, however, not recovered recently.

Liz Keel said a group of searchers, using cadaver dogs, sonar and a forensic device possibly found the remains of her husband, Steve Keel.

Keel said her husband’s remains were found in a lake by her team of searchers and Alaska State Troopers were alerted and began the process of activating divers to retrieve his remains.

“Alaska doesn’t have any state-trained divers that are part of the troopers or the Dept of Public Safety. They have to get a nonprofit group to go. Our team could have recovered Steve right then but Alaska troopers said no they would do the recovery,” Keel said.

She added part of her team had to leave while the others stayed to keep an eye on the area. It took two weeks for authorities to arrange travel for the divers, Keel said, while no officials were on site to watch over the area.

“On the day the divers arrived I was told that their cadaver dog also alerted in the same place as the other 2 but they had to leave because the weather had turned. It was very foggy so they decided to return the next day to recover Steve,” she said.

Next, Keel claims the divers didn’t arrive until the next afternoon to search the lake, and late in the evening, she received a call and was told they had found nothing.

“Since then none of the authorities or divers have contacted me or supplied the pictures videos or coordinates of the search but the divers have been busy posting information on Facebook evidently trying to distance themselves from the search since they missed him in the lake,” Keel said.

WSMV4 has reached out to the Alaska State Troopers for comment and more information and has yet to hear back.

Below you can read Liz Keel’s entire Facebook post:

There have been 4 sonar experts that have reviewed the pictures from the lake and all agree it is human remains. So why didn’t the divers find and recover Steve?! I can’t even guess.

As you can imagine we are devastated. It has taken me a week to even speak about this part of it.

Since the search happened later in the summer we are in a difficult place to return immediately as the weather has already started turning towards winter. Thank you all for staying with us with prayers and messages and phone calls and just always lifting us up. It has meant the world! Please keep praying because we haven’t given up and will be doing everything we can moving forward to bring Steve home”

