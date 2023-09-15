Nearly $10 billion generated in Davidson Co. by tourism in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A record $9.97 billion in travel spending was generated by tourism in Davidson County last year.

This is according to the 2022 Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee report. The report also said this was a 35% increase from 2021.

“If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each Nashville household would pay $3,477 more in state and local taxes, according to the report,” Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said.

The report adds that visitors of Nashville and Davidson County spend an average of $27 million a day.

“With nearly $10 billion in visitor spending last year, Nashville leads the way as the highest contributor to tourism spending across Tennessee, accounting for over one-third of visitor spending statewide and providing vital revenue to fund essential local and state government operations,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “Our success is built on Nashville’s authenticity, the wealth of our remarkable assets, the power of the Music City brand and being a welcoming city.”

Here’s a breakdown of state and local tax revenue:

$1.02 billion in state and local tax revenue

$409 million in local taxes “That $409 million is equivalent to the annual operating budgets of the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Metro Health Department.”

$612 million in state taxes

“Tennessee is thriving as tourism continues to soar, from our large cities to small towns,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Our industry’s hard work is paying off with record levels of visitor spending and significantly outpacing inflation. It is our privilege to showcase these numbers and express our gratitude to our partners, attractions, elected leaders and visitors who made a record year for Tennessee.”

