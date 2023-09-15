Nashville Stars unveil ‘city connect’ baseball jerseys

Filled with blue and accented with red and gold accents, the jersey showcases the Tristar symbol, Music City and a cowboy hat over the “N” in Nashville on the front.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Stars have unveiled new city connect jerseys that they say were designed to embody the city.

“From pieces that represent Nashville’s reputation as Music City, to the Tristar logo on the sleeve which honors Tennessee, the number 31 on the back to represent MLB expansion, and even the color of the stitching. These limited edition jerseys are truly one of a kind,” the Stars said.

The Stars mentioned on social media they’re only making 12 of these limited editions and you can get your hands on one when they drop on Sept. 29.

“Every element of this design was chosen to represent the future home of the Nashville Stars. From pieces that represent Nashville’s reputation as Music City to the tristar logo on the sleeve which honors the state, the number 31 on the back to represent expansion, and even the color of the stitching - these jerseys truly are one of a kind,” the Stars said.

The Nashville Stars have partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in an effort to bring the Negro Leagues to Major League Baseball in the Music City.

“Baseball is the first organized sport ever played in Nashville, a sense of pride for the Nashville Stars. Baseball is in our DNA. The Stars are deeply rooted in Tennessee’s rich baseball history going back to 1860. Sulphur Dell was a cornerstone for all of baseball including the Negro Leagues. The Stars were one of the many teams that were based in Nashville. The Negro Leagues introduced us to some of MLB’s greatest: Satchel Page, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and many more. This history becomes the inspiration and foundation for the future of baseball in Music City. The Nashville Stars will bring the MLB experience to Tennessee, building on our focus on baseball, families, community, and entertainment,” the Stars said.

