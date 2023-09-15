Nashville man turns his pain into passion for finding a cure

Nashville man turns his pain into passion to find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease
By Carley Gordon
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In just a few weeks the country’s biggest “Walk To End Alzheimer’s” will take place in Nashville, and this year there will be something new thanks to a man who’s taking his pain and turning it into passion for finding a cure.

Martha Adams was married to her husband for half a century.

The mother of two created memories for her family that take them back to such happy times.

“She was a great mom. We had a great childhood,” said her son David Adams.

But it was five years ago when Martha’s memory started to falter.

“My mom would forget things and she would say things that didn’t make sense,” said Adams.

Eventually came the Alzheimer’s diagnosis and all of the overwhelming difficulties that go with that.

David said it was really hard right up until the very end.

“It is a very cruel disease. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. She just kept going downhill and she passed away earlier this year,” said Adams.

Adams knew he needed community, and he found it by getting involved in the Tennessee chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Last year he became the top overall fundraiser and now, he’s taking it to the next level with his dog Jolene.

“There’s something about just getting a dog kiss and seeing dogs that make people smile,” said Adams.

Jolene will now serve as the official spokes-dog for the new pet zone and pup walk which will feature a purple carpet, a pet photographer, bandanas and prizes.

Jolene’s job is to bring a bit of joy on what, for some, will be a difficult day.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be tears on a morning like that, so any time we can bring joy, and a laugh, and a smile, I just think it’s a good thing,” said Adams.

But the ultimate goal is finding a cure and scientists think they’re getting closer.

In fact, just this year the FDA approved a drug that slows the progression of memory loss during the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

“I think it’s exciting, and I want to be a part of that and do anything I can do to prevent others from having to go through what I went through with my mother,” said Adams.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be on November 4th at Nissan Stadium.

To donate, or to join our team visit 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Nashville, TN: WSMV4 | Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

