Missing boater found dead in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing boater was found dead this week after being involved in a boating accident over the weekend in Rutherford County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

The TWRA said a boating accident on the West Fork of the Stones River and Percy Priest Lake claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.

Officers were notified of a missing person at about 1 a.m. on Sep. 13. Upon arrival they found an unoccupied aluminum v-hull boat in the West Fork area of Percy Priest, the TWRA said.

Following a search, officers located the man’s body downstream of the boat. He was not wearing a lifejacket, according to the TWRA.

“Tennessee now has a total of 23 boating-related fatalities on the year. This incident remains under investigation,” TWRA said.

