Metro Nashville Schools looking to fill hundreds of open positions

Leaders said they are not going to stop trying to hire until they are fully staffed.
Around 500 people signed up for job opportunities MNPS interviewed for at Friday's hiring fair.
Around 500 people signed up for job opportunities MNPS interviewed for at Friday's hiring fair.(WSMV)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bus drivers, substitute teachers and cafeteria workers are just some of the 350 support positions Metro Schools still needs to fill more than a month into the school year.

Leaders said they are not going to stop trying to hire until they are fully staffed.

The district held its third hiring fair of the school year on Friday at the Coleman Community Center trying to make sure students and teachers have all the support they need.

“We’ve got to be aggressive,” MNPS Director of Talent Acquisition Brigitte Tubbs-Jones said. “There is a nationwide teacher shortage. Although this particular event is not focused on teachers, like I said, it’s Team MNPS. All of these positions and roles play a part in student success.”

Schools held interviews directly at the hiring fair and tried to hire people on the spot, Tubbs-Jones said. Each school had its own table to help recruit for their openings.

Jovalyn Johnson is one of the many people to land a job at the fair. She went there hoping to land a music teacher position but was thrilled to be offered one of 85 substitute roles.

“It is just such a blessing to be able to walk in and have so many opportunities that are presented to you,” Johnson said. “Opportunities that are in your job field and that you can be able to make a difference in other people’s lives while doing what you love to do.”

Other people, like Montiana Rhone, were able to get office positions despite having no prior experience working in schools. She got interested in joining MNPS after volunteering with children at community centers.

“I hope to gain a little bit more information about the teacher profession,” Rhone said. “Maybe it will be something that I want to continue and further a career in because I am still young.”

Here’s a look at how the fair panned out:

Total attendance: 290 (187 registered, 103 walk-ins)

- 10 schools present

- 11 hiring recommendations:

- Elementary: 3

- Middle School: 4

- High School: 4

Expect more recommendations to come from in several areas:

- Nutrition Services

- Safety and Security

- Strategic Investment

- Classroom associates

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
James Kenton
Former local roofing company owner appears in court
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville
A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell

Latest News

A body was recovered from the Cumberland River, a man was accused of sexually assaulting a...
Friday evening news update
Multiple businesses were ransacked at an Antioch office complex.
Man arrested for brazen burglaries
Brylee Crutcher is in remission from an aggressive form of cancer, her family says.
Cancer survivor gets mini cow from Make-A-Wish
The report adds that visitors of Nashville and Davidson Co. spend an average of $27 million a...
2022 tourism generated nearly $10B in Nashville