Metro Nashville Schools looking to fill hundreds of open positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bus drivers, substitute teachers and cafeteria workers are just some of the 350 support positions Metro Schools still needs to fill more than a month into the school year.

Leaders said they are not going to stop trying to hire until they are fully staffed.

The district held its third hiring fair of the school year on Friday at the Coleman Community Center trying to make sure students and teachers have all the support they need.

“We’ve got to be aggressive,” MNPS Director of Talent Acquisition Brigitte Tubbs-Jones said. “There is a nationwide teacher shortage. Although this particular event is not focused on teachers, like I said, it’s Team MNPS. All of these positions and roles play a part in student success.”

Schools held interviews directly at the hiring fair and tried to hire people on the spot, Tubbs-Jones said. Each school had its own table to help recruit for their openings.

Jovalyn Johnson is one of the many people to land a job at the fair. She went there hoping to land a music teacher position but was thrilled to be offered one of 85 substitute roles.

“It is just such a blessing to be able to walk in and have so many opportunities that are presented to you,” Johnson said. “Opportunities that are in your job field and that you can be able to make a difference in other people’s lives while doing what you love to do.”

Other people, like Montiana Rhone, were able to get office positions despite having no prior experience working in schools. She got interested in joining MNPS after volunteering with children at community centers.

“I hope to gain a little bit more information about the teacher profession,” Rhone said. “Maybe it will be something that I want to continue and further a career in because I am still young.”

Here’s a look at how the fair panned out:

Total attendance: 290 (187 registered, 103 walk-ins)

- 10 schools present

- 11 hiring recommendations:

- Elementary: 3

- Middle School: 4

- High School: 4

Expect more recommendations to come from in several areas:

- Nutrition Services

- Safety and Security

- Strategic Investment

- Classroom associates

