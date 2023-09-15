Man charged with sexually assaulting woman, attacking her kids in West Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man faces multiple charges stemming from an alleged attack on a woman and her children in an apartment community in West Nashville.

According to the arrest report, officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were dispatched to the Rolling Hills apartment community Premier Drive on September 10 for reports of an assault.

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Jose Maria Estrada with his shirt off and in an “unusual state.”

A woman explained to the officers that she was walking with her son and daughter when they saw Estrada acting “unusual.” She said Estrada then ran toward her, the report states. When her children tried to help, the woman said Estrada punched her son and pushed her daughter away. He then groped her chest and put his hand down the front of her pants, according to the report.

Neighbors noticed what was happening and intervened, helping the woman and her children while preventing Estrada from leaving until the police arrived, the report states.

Estrada told police that he was arguing with his wife, so he went outside. He said men began to follow him, which is why he ran up to the woman and grabbed her hand to ask for help, according to the arresting officer.

Special Victims detectives pulled the security footage from the apartment complex and the video showed the woman and her children being followed by one other person.

Estrada fought against officers when he was placed under arrest and had to be taken to the ground, according to the report. He was booked on Monday, September 11, and is charged with sexual battery, two counts of assault, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody on hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

