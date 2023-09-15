Man charged after woman shot, killed in Coffee County

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
HILLSBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing reckless homicide charges after a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Thursday, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Katrina Blackburn was found dead at a home on 54 A Street after deputies responded to reports of a shooting.

Following an investigation, CCSO arrested and charged 27-year-old James Garrett Lyon II with reckless homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

Lyon is being held on a $125,000 bond with a court date set for Sep. 28.

“This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brandon Gullett,” CCSO said.

