Last day to apply for housing, utility help in Davidson Co. coming soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The last day for Davidson County residents to apply to get help with housing and utility payments is Sept. 16

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Action Commission (MAC) will be open from 9 a.m. to noon to provide the last opportunity for residents to apply for assistance for this application period.

The agency’s main office, located at 800 2nd Ave. N. will be open to customers who want to submit their application in person. Onsite parking will be available and free of charge.

Earlier in September, MAC announced it would pause the acceptance of new applications beginning Sept. 18 in an effort to make sure all pending requests are processed by the end of the month.

“Residents who are experiencing emergencies such as possible utility disconnection, eviction or other urgent assistance should continue to reach out to the agency during this pause,” said Lisa McCrady Beverly, MAC Director of Communications.

After Saturday, MAC will continue accepting new applications beginning Oct. 1.

