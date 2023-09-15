‘It doesn’t feel real’: Make-A-Wish grants Tennessee teen’s wish to adopt a cow

Brylee Crutcher is in remission from an aggressive form of cancer, her family says.
Brylee Crutcher receives a highland cow from Make-A-Wish.
Brylee Crutcher receives a highland cow from Make-A-Wish.(WSMV/Nickie Jennings)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) – When Brylee Crutcher returned to her Spring Hill home on Friday, she got a surprise that can only be described as a wish come true.

Crutcher, 15, is in remission from an aggressive form of cancer. When asked by Make-A-Wish what she wished for, she told the nonprofit she dreamed of adopting a miniature highland cow. So, Tractor Supply and Make-A-Wish teamed up to make that happen.

“It does not feel real,” Crutcher said while smiling, flanked by her parents who wore shirts that read, “Brylee’s fight is our fight. Faith Over Fear.”

Earlier this year, doctors diagnosed Brylee with malignant ovarian cancer. The 15-year-old had a softball-sized tumor that had to be urgently removed and after removal, found out it was cancerous. The tumor had ruptured before removal and led to her having to have nine weeks of intense chemotherapy treatments.

Brylee said Thursday she didn’t even know she qualified for Make-A-Wish while in remission, but when she did, she decided to wish for a miniature highland cow, which ranges in size from three- to four feet tall. She was shocked when she returned home from school to cheers from family and a cow in her yard.

“I was like, ‘Is that mine or did somebody’s cow get over here?’ I did not know what to think when I saw him. He’s very cute. (Highland cows) are so fuzzy and cute.”

Brylee Crutcher said her new cow, Homer, "just looks like a Homer."
Brylee Crutcher said her new cow, Homer, "just looks like a Homer."(WSMV)

Crutcher, the fourth generation on her family farm, decided to name the cow Homer. She said she always wanted to name a pet Homer, but it didn’t fit any of her dogs. ”He just looks like Homer,” she said.

While Crutcher is in remission, she and her family still lean on a support system to get them through the tough times.

“We could not have done it without our tribe,” Crutcher’s mother Jennifer said, adding the community has raised more than $70,000 to support them. “We have yet to pay a hospital bill out of pocket yet.”

Brylee thanked Make-A-Wish and Tractor Supply for making her dreams come true.

“It’s been a very good day,” Crutcher said. “And I got out of school early.”

