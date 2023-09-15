Former local roofing company owner appears in court

It was the third time James Kenton has appeared in court on theft and fraud charges.
James Kenton
James Kenton(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - James Kenton, the former owner of Tennessee Metal Roofing, appeared in court on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Kenton, 54, is accused by his customers that his company performed “sub-par” work on their homes.

He surrendered his contractor’s license and was arrested facing the following charges:

  • 1 count of home improvement fraud over $1,000
  • 2 counts of theft over $1,000
  • 3 counts of home improvement fraud
  • 4 counts of home improvement fraud of $2,500 or more
  • 5 counts of theft of $2,500 or more

Thursday marked the third time Kenton has appeared in court. On July 20, 2022, Kenton faced arraignment on the charges.

Kenton and his lawyers were in court to discuss his next court date, which was set for January 4.

Previous Coverage:
Investigators say they’ve seized land owned by TN Metal Roofing Owner James Kenton
State records show metal roofing business owner allegedly worked on a project before obtaining a license
Roofing company owner turns self in, accused of home improvement fraud

