Former local roofing company owner appears in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - James Kenton, the former owner of Tennessee Metal Roofing, appeared in court on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Kenton, 54, is accused by his customers that his company performed “sub-par” work on their homes.

He surrendered his contractor’s license and was arrested facing the following charges:

1 count of home improvement fraud over $1,000

2 counts of theft over $1,000

3 counts of home improvement fraud

4 counts of home improvement fraud of $2,500 or more

5 counts of theft of $2,500 or more

Thursday marked the third time Kenton has appeared in court. On July 20, 2022, Kenton faced arraignment on the charges.

Kenton and his lawyers were in court to discuss his next court date, which was set for January 4.

