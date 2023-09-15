First Alert Forecast: Tracking showers for the weekend

A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible on Saturday.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few more clouds will mix in this afternoon, and I won’t totally rule out a little drizzle in southeast Middle Tennessee. 

Most if not all of us stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s again. 

Tonight will be cool with more clouds and temperatures back in the 60s and a few 50s in some spots.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday looks like the better day for a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.  Keep the umbrella handy and be ready to briefly bring plans inside during the day.  I can’t totally rule out a leftover shower on Sunday, but most of us are going to stay dry.

Highs this weekend stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday look nice with plenty of sun and temperatures back in the mid-80s.

We’ll keep the nice weather going into Wednesday and Thursday with highs also in the mid-80s.

