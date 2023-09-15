First Alert Forecast: Some rain is expected this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Saturday expect some rain. Some showers will linger into Sunday, but it will be dry for the most part, setting the stage for a beautiful season home opener for the Tennessee Titans.

THROUGH MORNING:

Tonight, will be very pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Great weather for Friday night Football. By morning the lows will drop to the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will bring more clouds and spotty showers. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. That means it’s a good idea to take an umbrella with you as you go about your day.

Showers will begin to exit Saturday night.

On Sunday, showers will move out to the east early. As a cold front moves through during the afternoon, another isolated shower will be possible. All in all though, the weather looks great for the Tennessee Titans season home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium. Expect upper 70s for the noon kickoff temperature under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Some rain this weekend (WSMV)

BEAUTIFUL START TO THE WEEK:

Monday will be a beautiful day with low humidity and a partly cloudy sky. The high will be near 80.

WARM UP FOR THE WEEK:

Warmer conditions will then develop for Tuesday through Friday. Highs will rise to the mid-80s with an increase in humidity.

By late next week, enough moisture and energy will return in the atmosphere for spotty showers and thunderstorms.

