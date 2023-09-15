First Alert Forecast: Some rain is expected this weekend

Temperatures remain at or just below average for the next 7 days.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Saturday expect some rain. Some showers will linger into Sunday, but it will be dry for the most part, setting the stage for a beautiful season home opener for the Tennessee Titans.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH MORNING:

Tonight, will be very pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Great weather for Friday night Football. By morning the lows will drop to the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will bring more clouds and spotty showers. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. That means it’s a good idea to take an umbrella with you as you go about your day.

Showers will begin to exit Saturday night.

On Sunday, showers will move out to the east early. As a cold front moves through during the afternoon, another isolated shower will be possible. All in all though, the weather looks great for the Tennessee Titans season home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium. Expect upper 70s for the noon kickoff temperature under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Some rain this weekend
Some rain this weekend(WSMV)

BEAUTIFUL START TO THE WEEK:

Monday will be a beautiful day with low humidity and a partly cloudy sky. The high will be near 80.

WARM UP FOR THE WEEK:

Warmer conditions will then develop for Tuesday through Friday. Highs will rise to the mid-80s with an increase in humidity.

By late next week, enough moisture and energy will return in the atmosphere for spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
James Kenton
Former local roofing company owner appears in court
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville
A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell

Latest News

Brylee Crutcher receives a highland cow from Make-A-Wish.
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Make-A-Wish grants Tennessee teen’s wish to adopt a cow
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Man charged after woman shot, killed in Coffee County
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Charges pending after head-on crash I-840 killed 2, THP identifies victims