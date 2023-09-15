First Alert Forecast: A few showers are likely this weekend

Warmer weather will develop next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday looks drier than Saturday, setting the stage for a beautiful season home opener for the Tennessee Titans.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

A few showers are likely this weekend, mainly on Saturday.
A few showers are likely this weekend, mainly on Saturday.(WSMV)

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low-mid 80s. Over southeastern Middle Tennessee, expect a few more clouds and perhaps a passing sprinkle or shower.

Tonight will be very pleasant with temperatures in the 70s.

Saturday will bring more clouds and spotty showers. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. That means it’s a good idea to take an umbrella with you as you go about your day.

Showers will begin to exit Saturday night.

On Sunday, showers will move out to the east early. As a cold front moves through during the afternoon, another isolated shower will be possible. All in all though, weather looks great for the Tennessee Titans season home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium. Expect upper 70s for the noon kickoff temperature under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be a beautiful day with low humidity and a partly cloudy sky.

Warmer conditions will then develop for Tuesday and beyond.

By late next week, enough moisture and energy will return in the atmosphere for spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

