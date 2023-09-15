First Alert Forecast: Autumn-like weather for the end of summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Feeling like fall with below average temperatures continuing through early next week.

Temperatures below average for the next 5 days (WSMV)

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Under a clear sky, it will turn cool just like last night. The lows will be in the mid-50s.

A few more clouds are likely Friday southeast of Nashville. There could even be a sprinkle or two over the lower Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s again, especially where there’s a fair bit of sunshine.

THIS WEEKEND:

A few showers will be possible this weekend.

Along with rain on Saturday there is the possibility of an isolated thundershower. We’ll have a little more mugginess in place, too. The rain chance Saturday is 40%.

Sunday could bring a shower or two, too, otherwise a partly cloudy sky is expected.

Morning lows will be in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be very pleasant with lower humidity and a mostly sunny sky.

Slightly warmer weather will follow for Tuesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

There is a possible isolated thundershower on Thursday.

