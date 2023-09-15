Father Ryan goes for 4-0 start vs. rival MBA

Irish attempts to defeat Big Red for the first time since 1997 to remain unbeaten.
Touchdown Friday Night
Touchdown Friday Night(WSMV)
By Chris Harris
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Father Ryan attempts to beat Montgomery Bell Academy for the first time since the 1990s on Friday night.

The Irish is off to one of their best starts in recent years at 3-0 while the Big Red has started 0-4.

If Father Ryan wins Friday, it would be the first time the Irish have beaten MBA since 1997.

Another key Division II matchup to watch on Friday is Ensworth visiting Lipscomb Academy.

The Tigers are off to a 4-0 start. Lipscomb has struggled out of the gate to start the season with a tough schedule and is 1-3 under new coach Kevin Mawae, the former NFL standout who replaced Trent Dilfer.

In Williamson County, Summit and Brentwood open region play in Brentwood.

In Rutherford County, a couple games to watch on Friday are Rockvale visiting Riverdale and Stewarts Creek hosting Cane Ridge in region contests.

See all the highlights on WSMV4 Touchdown Friday Night at 10:15 p.m.

