Democrat Aftyn Behn wins District 51 House seat

Behn, 33, is now the youngest woman in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Democrat nominee Aftyn Behn beat out Republican nominee David C. Hooven Thursday in the Tennessee House District 51 race.

Behn won the Nashville House seat previously held by Bill Beck, who died in June. Behn defeated Anthony Davis in the Democratic primary in August.

Behn, 33, is now the youngest woman in the Tennessee House of Representatives. The licensed social worker decided to run after she heard about Beck’s passing.

She grew up in the Knoxville area and has lived in East Nashville for almost a decade. She said she considers herself an advocate for working Tennessee families.

