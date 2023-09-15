Crash involving cement truck closes road in Clarksville

The incident shut down Meriweather Road for more than one hour Friday morning.
Clarksville Police Car
Clarksville Police Car(Clarksville Police Department)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department was forced to close a roadway after a cement truck and two other vehicles crashed early Friday morning.

According to CPD, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on Meriweather Road near Glenhurst Way. Police units had to close the road to allow the injured to receive treatment or be transported and the wreckage to be cleared from the area.

CPD said that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Meriweather Drive was reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
James Kenton
Former local roofing company owner appears in court
A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville
A man shot and killed a German shepherd at Percy Warner Park on Wednesday, saying the dog "got...
Man allegedly shoots, kills German shepherd at Percy Warner Park, police say

Latest News

James Kenton
Former local roofing company owner appears in court
Last day to apply for housing, utility help in Davidson Co. coming soon
Clarksville woman killed in head-on Davidson County crash
Rolling Hills Luxury Apartments in West Nashville.
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman, attacking her kids in West Nashville neighborhood