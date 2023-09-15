Crash involving cement truck closes road in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department was forced to close a roadway after a cement truck and two other vehicles crashed early Friday morning.

According to CPD, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on Meriweather Road near Glenhurst Way. Police units had to close the road to allow the injured to receive treatment or be transported and the wreckage to be cleared from the area.

CPD said that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Meriweather Drive was reopened around 9:30 a.m.

