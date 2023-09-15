Clarksville woman killed in head-on Davidson County crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified a woman killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Thursday in Whites Creek.

Mary Wheeler, 56, of Clarksville, was killed in the crash in the 5000 block of Clarksville Pike. Police said a preliminary investigation shows that Wheeler was traveling northbound on Clarksville Pike in a Saturn Aura sedan when a Toyota Camry traveling southbound crossed over the double yellow line into the Saturn’s path.

The driver of the Camry, John McGee, 39, of Clarksville, was critically injured and is hospitalized. There was no evidence of impairment on the part of either driver, police said, and both were wearing seatbelts.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

