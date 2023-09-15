Chef Paulette’s Mini Ricotta Cheesecakes

Mini Ricotta Cheesecakes:

1 15-ounce container ricotta

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 to 1 1/2 cups Amaretti cookies or favorite cookie (any), crumbled

1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

1/2 teaspoon instant espresso (optional)

1/3 cup heavy cream

Equipment needs: Large mixing bowl, whisk, medium cupcake tin plus 8-10 cupcake papers (alternatively, this will make a small 6-inch or 8-inch cheesecake), 1/3 cup measuring cup or ladle or large spoon. We’ll be using the oven.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a medium cupcake tin with 8 cupcake papers (some spots will be empty). Sprinkle a teaspoon, or more, of crumbled cookie in the bottom of each cupcake paper.

In a large bowl whisk together the ricotta and sugar until smooth, until you can’t feel/hear the grittiness of the sugar. Whisk in eggs one at a time until combined. Add vanilla and whisk in. Spoon batter into cupcakes papers, filling papers about 1/2 way.

Bake for about 20 minutes until the cake is set, and the edges are a little golden. Let cakes cool. Serve at room temp or chill for an hour, or overnight. Serve with more cookie crumbles on top and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Make the chocolate sauce: Melt the chocolate, cream, and instant espresso in a small heavy saucepan until combined and smooth.

