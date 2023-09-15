Charges pending after head-on crash I-840 killed 2, THP identifies victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The two people killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 840 in Wilson County have been identified.

According to the Tennessee High Patrol’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at mile marker 69 between Stewarts Ferry Pike and Couchville Pike at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

THP reports 52-year-old Kenya Moore, of Tennessee, and 75-year-old David Daugherty, of Florida, were both killed in the crash.

The report states that a 2007 Jeep Laredo, driven by Clarence Moore, 75, was traveling east on I-840 when it crossed the median and struck the 2002 Chevy Suburban driven by Daugherty.

Kenya Moore was a passenger in the Jeep, Charges are pending against Clarence Moore, who also sustained injuries from the crash.

