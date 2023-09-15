Charges pending after head-on crash I-840 killed 2, THP identifies victims

According to the Tennessee High Patrol’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at mile marker 69 between Stewarts Ferry Pike and Couchville Pike at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County(Action News 5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The two people killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 840 in Wilson County have been identified.

According to the Tennessee High Patrol’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at mile marker 69 between Stewarts Ferry Pike and Couchville Pike at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Previous Coverage:
2 killed in I-840 crash in Wilson County

THP reports 52-year-old Kenya Moore, of Tennessee, and 75-year-old David Daugherty, of Florida, were both killed in the crash.

The report states that a 2007 Jeep Laredo, driven by Clarence Moore, 75, was traveling east on I-840 when it crossed the median and struck the 2002 Chevy Suburban driven by Daugherty.

Kenya Moore was a passenger in the Jeep, Charges are pending against Clarence Moore, who also sustained injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
James Kenton
Former local roofing company owner appears in court
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville
A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell

Latest News

Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Man charged after woman shot, killed in Coffee County
A body was found in the Cumberland River on Friday afternoon.
Body recovered from Cumberland River
Five women secured all five at-large seats on Nashville's Metro Council.
Women win all five at-large Metro council seats