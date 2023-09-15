Burglary suspect arrested after ransacking Antioch office complex, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man this week for ransacking a Murfreesboro Pike office complex over Labor Day weekend.

Police say James White-Brown busted down the doors to multiple offices in the British Woods Business Center and stole nearly $9,000 worth of property. One of the business owners said he also took a church van.

Surveillance video helped investigators identify White-Brown. He was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary, which is a felony.

“I’m really, really glad and happy that they apprehended him,” one of the business owners, who wished to remain anonymous said. “And thank you once again to the police force, everybody who came out and did their job.”

White-Brown was familiar with the businesses at the office complex, so they were able to recognize him and help officers, MNPD said.

