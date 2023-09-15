Burglary suspect arrested after ransacking Antioch office complex, police say

One of the business owners said he also took a church van.
Multiple businesses were ransacked at an Antioch office complex.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man this week for ransacking a Murfreesboro Pike office complex over Labor Day weekend.

Police say James White-Brown busted down the doors to multiple offices in the British Woods Business Center and stole nearly $9,000 worth of property. One of the business owners said he also took a church van.

Surveillance video helped investigators identify White-Brown. He was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary, which is a felony.

“I’m really, really glad and happy that they apprehended him,” one of the business owners, who wished to remain anonymous said. “And thank you once again to the police force, everybody who came out and did their job.”

White-Brown was familiar with the businesses at the office complex, so they were able to recognize him and help officers, MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
James Kenton
Former local roofing company owner appears in court
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville
A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
Freddie O'Connell is elected as Nashville's next mayor.
Who is the new mayor of Nashville? Freddie O’Connell

Latest News

Olivia Hill elected first transgender woman in TN, that’s not how she wants to be remembered
Olivia Hill is TN’s first openly transgender candidate elected, but that’s now how she wants to be remembered
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Around 500 people signed up for job opportunities MNPS interviewed for at Friday's hiring fair.
Metro Nashville Schools looking to fill hundreds of open positions
A body was recovered from the Cumberland River, a man was accused of sexually assaulting a...
Friday evening news update