Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville

The company cited infrastructure concerns with moving forward with the plans.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buc-ee’s plans to build a new location off Interstate 24 have been withdrawn.

The Texas-based gas station/convenience store notified Clarksville planners of its intent to withdraw the plans to build at the intersection of Trenton and Tylertown roads off Exit 1.

“Buc-ee’s is no longer confident in their ability to come to an agreement regarding the necessary traffic improvements in the near future,” the company said in an excerpt of an email sent to Clarksville planners.

Clarksville Montgomery County Planning Commission Director Jeff Tyndall said Buc-ee’s hopes to re-evaluate and re-submit a plan in the future. He said the intersection of Exit 1, Trenton Road and Tylertown Road needs significant improvement for the level of traffic Buc-ee’s generates.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson said it supported the city’s desire for more improvements.

“Recently, we discussed the necessary traffic plans and we supported the city’s desire for more improvements to the traffic plans in order to appropriately accommodate Clarksville’s rapid population growth before the project moved forward,” TDOT said in a statement.

Tyndall said Clarksville is “more than happy to talk to them in the future.”

