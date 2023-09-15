Body recovered from Cumberland River

NFD said the body was being recovered in the Cockerill Bend area.
A body was found in the Cumberland River on Friday afternoon.
A body was found in the Cumberland River on Friday afternoon.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Friday afternoon, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

NFD said the body was being recovered in the Cockerill Bend area. Authorities were notified by a barge company that they had found a body in the water, and it appeared like it had been there for a while.

After extraction from the river, it will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

