Voters to decide new mayor, council members on election day

Residents of House District 51 will also pick a new representative to take the position held by Bill Beck.
Voters will decide between Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli to become Nashville's next mayor.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville voters will decide a new mayor, several Metro Council positions and a new State House representative at the polls on Thursday.

The biggest race on the ballot is for Mayor between Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli. They were the top two vote-getters in August’s general election. Neither received 50% of the vote, prompting the runoff race.

WATCH NOW: WSMV4 Mayoral Forum featuring Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli

In State House District 51, Democrat nominee Aftyn Behn, Republican nominee David C. Hooven and an independent candidate vie for the seat previously held by Bill Beck, who died in June. Behn defeated Anthony Davis in the Democratic primary in August.

Eight candidates are running for four remaining Council At Large seats. Zulfat Suara received enough votes in the general election to win one of the five seats.

Polls across the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The only thing voters need on Thursday is a photo ID. This can be a driver’s license or passport. You will also need to know your polling location.

What you need to know
Sample Ballot
Find your voting district
Find your polling locations

Ride to the polls

The Alpha Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated will be giving free rides to the polls.

If your polling location is either the Bordeaux Library or the Cathedral of Praise Church, you can call them at 615-866-5878. Rides will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

