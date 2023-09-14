Truck hauling trailer crashes into Clarksville elementary school bus

The crash delayed some students from getting home on time.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Clarksville-Montgomery County school bus was involved in a minor accident Thursday afternoon, according to school officials.

A Clarksville-Montgomery County School System spokesman said a truck pulling a trailer clipped the back corner of the Carmel Elementary School bus at the intersection of Highway 76 and North Woodson Road. Several children were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

The crash delayed some students from getting home on time.

