Truck hauling trailer crashes into Clarksville elementary school bus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Clarksville-Montgomery County school bus was involved in a minor accident Thursday afternoon, according to school officials.

A Clarksville-Montgomery County School System spokesman said a truck pulling a trailer clipped the back corner of the Carmel Elementary School bus at the intersection of Highway 76 and North Woodson Road. Several children were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

The crash delayed some students from getting home on time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.