Sprinkler system extinguishes fire at assisted living facility in Franklin

Franklin Fire officials said there was no interruption of care.
A fire happened at Symphony Assisted Living on Thursday morning.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire was reported at an assisted living facility in Franklin on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to Symphony Assisted Living and Memory Support at 1020 Harmony Hills Drive around 7 a.m. When crews arrived they found light smoke and one active fire sprinkler.

They discovered the fire started in a commercial clothes dryer and was extinguished by the automatic fire sprinkler system, protecting more than 50 occupants and the building.

Franklin officials said there was no interruption of care and the damage was limited to the appliance.

