Small plane crashes in Giles County
There are no injuries reported at this time.
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – A small plane crashed in rural Giles County Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said it crashed near Veto Road, which is near the Alabama and Tennessee state line.
It’s unknown at this time where the plane departed from. There are no injuries reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
