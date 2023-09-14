Small plane crashes in Giles County

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – A small plane crashed in rural Giles County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said it crashed near Veto Road, which is near the Alabama and Tennessee state line.

It’s unknown at this time where the plane departed from. There are no injuries reported.

A plane crashed in Giles County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Submitted)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

