Search underway for missing Murfreesboro man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has reported her husband missing in Murfreesboro, and now police are searching for him.

Murfreesboro Police are searching for 38-year-old Samuel Elrod who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Elrod was last seen in the Medical Center Parkway area near St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Sept. 11. He was wearing black pants, a blue long-sleeve button-down shirt, black boots, and carrying a backpack.

“Elrod has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If you know where Elrod can be located, please notify Det. Justin Fugate with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5635 or email 0990@murfreesborotn.gov,” MPD said.

