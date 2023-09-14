Rutherford Co. Nurse indicted in connection to drug theft

TBI said the woman stole hydrocodone intended for a patient under her care.
(WBKO)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nurse from La Vergne has been indicted in connection to a drug theft case in Rutherford County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

In July 2022, TBI agents began investigating 49-year-old Laural Beth Galyon, a licensed practical nurse at a facility in Murfreesboro. During the investigation, TBI learned that Galyon stole hydrocodone intended for a patient under her care.

On Feb. 8, 2023, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment and charged Galyon with one count of theft. She was arrested on Aug. 24 and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

