Project Diamond: City of Murfreesboro considering pro baseball

If the city council approves, the city hopes to have a new ballpark and team by April 2026.
Source: The City of Murfreesboro
Source: The City of Murfreesboro(WVLT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Professional baseball could be coming to the city of Murfreesboro, according to a proposal currently on the council’s agenda.

The idea of the park is up for discussion at a Murfreesboro City Council workshop meeting on Thursday.

According to the meeting agenda, the ownership group who proposed the idea to the city wants to include the team as an expansion of the American Association of Professional Baseball, an independent pro baseball league that includes teams across the Midwest and the South.

The team would join the likes of other American Association teams such as:

- Chicago Dogs in Rosemont, IL

- Lincoln Saltdogs in Lincoln, NE

- Kansas City Monarchs in Kansas City, KS

If approved, the proposal states the facility would be built in the heart of Murfreesboro and host a variety of sports and entertainment events.

“A sports facility offers excellent potential for redevelopment of the surrounding area,” according to the meeting agenda, “Staff believes the project has significant potential to provide the community with substantial economic benefits and a significant lifestyle amenity.”

Before any decisions are made, the city will need to adopt the memorandum of understanding. According to the agenda, the city hopes the memorandum will be adopted in mid-September with the goal of completion by April 2026.

