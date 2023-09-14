Police release sketch of woman found dead in abandoned Nashville home

Investigators continue to try to identify a woman found dead in an abandoned house in Nashville more than two years ago.
A TBI sketch artist drew the woman found dead in an abandoned Nashville home in 2020. Her...
A TBI sketch artist drew the woman found dead in an abandoned Nashville home in 2020. Her tattoo is also depicted in the sketch.(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Cold case detectives at the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department continue to try to identify a woman found dead in an abandoned house in Nashville more than two years ago.

The woman’s body was found Nov. 26, 2020, at a house in the 7000 block of Highway 70. Police believe her death may have been drug-related.

She was a white woman, who was 5 feet 4 inches tall and 225 pounds, with reddish-brown wavy hair and brown eyes. Investigators said she had a tattoo of a heart above a semi-colon on her left wrist. A TBI sketch artist created a drawing of the woman to help the public identify her.

Anyone who recognizes the woman from the sketch or description is asked to call Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.

