No Covid-19 vaccination or mask mandates, says Tenn. governor

“Government does not need to tell people how to live their lives with regards to their personal health,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Tennessee are rising across Tennessee, but Governor Bill Lee said there will be no vaccine or mask mandates.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday there would be no new Covid-19 vaccination or mask mandates in the future. This comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Tennessee are on the rise.

New Covid-19 vaccines will be available this week. The CDC recommended the updated shots on Tuesday.

The vaccines will target the strains going around, according to the CDC.

Covid-19 hospitalizations rose about 9% this week, but it’s still lower than last winter’s peak.

The number of cases is also rising across Tennessee.

Lee said Wednesday there will be no vaccine or mask mandates.

“We learned in the last one the government does not need to tell people how to live their lives with regards to their personal health,” Lee said. “Those are decisions they need to make, and that’s the way it will be going forward.”

The CDC urges everyone ages six months and older to get the vaccine. It will be covered by public and private insurance plans.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Percy Warner Park
Man allegedly shoots, kills German shepherd at Percy Warner Park, police say
MLK Jr. High School was the subject of a phone threat on Wednesday morning.
MLK Jr. High School placed on lockdown for phone threat

Latest News

Freddie O'Connell, left, and Alice Rolli participate in a mayoral forum at WSMV4.
Voters to decide new mayor, council members on election day
Gov. Bill Lee visited the Department of Children's Services as part of Child Welfare Worker...
Governor celebrates DCS’ improvements in past year
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the cupola on the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn....
Midstate women sue state over abortion ban
The number of Covid-19 cases in Tennessee are rising across Tennessee, but Governor Bill Lee...
Governor Lee says there will be no mandates to get Covid shot