MTSU football player accused by police of doing dangerous burnouts in Murfreesboro neighborhood

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - MTSU Blue Raiders wide receiver Alvin (AJ) Toney now faces disciplinary actions from his football program after Murfreesboro police said they caught him doing burnouts in a cul-de-sac where children play.

WSMV4 Investigates first reported how neighbors in the Village of Garrison Cove said drivers doing donuts and burnouts are destroying mailboxes, fences, and in one case, flipping over a vehicle in the middle of the street.

“I would describe it as horrendous,” neighbor Elbert Roach told WSMV4 Investigates.

Murfreesboro police confirmed to WSMV4 Investigates that four days after the story aired, they began surveillance in the neighborhood.

Larry Flowers, public information officer for Murfreesboro Police, said on Sept. 11 a patrol officer saw a gray Dodge Charger doing a burnout in the neighborhood.

Related coverage Video shows cars doing burnouts, others overturned in Murfreesboro neighborhood

Flowers said the officer then stopped the driver, 22-year-old Alvin Toney, for careless driving and a misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license for failure to appear in Alabama.

When reached by phone, Toney told WSMV4 Investigates that the video of the car doing burnouts in the neighborhood featured in our story was not him.

“That wasn’t me that was on the news and everything. It’s not my car,” Toney said.

Toney added that he drives a different color Dodge Charger.

But when WSMV4 Investigates asked about police saying they caught him doing the same type of burnout on Sept. 11, he hung up.

A spokesman for MTSU’s athletic department said they were unaware of the citations and did not know about it until WSMV4 Investigates confirmed the details.

In a statement to WSMV4 Investigates, MTSU Head Football Coach Rick Stockstill wrote:

“We understand and sympathize with the parents and families in the neighborhood. We will take this opportunity to educate our student-athletes on neighborhood speed limits and remind them that children and pets are highly active in these areas. This is an unfortunate situation, and I will handle disciplinary action internally with AJ.”

Toney is due in court on Nov. 2.

If you have something you’d like WSMV4 Investigates to look into, you can reach us here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.