Mt. Juliet man sent to prison for threatening children into performing sex acts on camera

WARNING: Details in this report are disturbing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet man has been sentenced after being convicted for extorting and threatening children into performing sexual acts on camera, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says 22-year-old Caleb D. Jordan was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for his crimes.

Court documents reveal Jordan met three minors online through a video game platform. He then told the children, who were between 11 and 14 years old, that people were coming to get them and threatened to kill or sexually assault their parents unless they created videos of themselves engaging in sexual activity.

“Jordan instructed them to perform and record specific sex acts and used these minors to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, some of which depict the minor victims crying or in visible distress,” the DOJ said. “Jordan then attempted to sell the videos over an encrypted internet chatting application.”

Electronic devices were seized from Jordan’s home that also contained more than 10,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice,” the DOJ added. “Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.”

