Midstate women sue state over abortion ban

The women argue the new law is too vague and put women’s lives at risk.
Three Midstate women are suing Tennessee over the state's abortion ban.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Midstate women are suing Tennessee over the state’s abortion ban.

They argue it’s too vague and puts women’s lives at risk.

Tennessee’s abortion ban allows for exceptions if the mother’s life is in danger, but the lawsuit claims some women are suffering through near-death experiences because doctors are hesitant to perform abortions from fear of repercussions.

Two women said the babies they were carrying both had zero chance of survival.

“That forced me to carry a baby for months that was never going to live and easily could have killed me,” Nicole Blackmon said.

“I could not legally get the healthcare I needed in my home state, and the option to continue the pregnancy was a risk to me,” Allie Phillips said.

The Center for Reproductive Rights filed lawsuits in Tennessee, Oklahoma and Idaho.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

