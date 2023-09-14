Metro Schools set to break ground for new Percy Priest Elementary

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be breaking ground for the new Percy Priest Elementary School next week.

This school, according to MNPS, is in thanks to Mayor John Cooper and Metro Council’s investment in the 2023 capital spending plan.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Sep. 19 at 4 p.m.

So, what can you expect from this new school?

“A new building for Percy Priest Elementary will be constructed on the existing campus over a two-year period to open by August 2025, with final campus and community park completion to continue into 2026. The updated school will feature state-of-the-art technology such as classroom audio systems and wireless projectors. It will also have a large cafeteria, designed for efficient meal service. Classrooms will come equipped with LED lighting, magnetic whiteboards, flexible furniture, and computer charging stations. The facility will accommodate more than 700 PK-5 students which includes two new pre-K classrooms. Designed for LEED Silver certification, the building will feature a geothermal HVAC system and be solar-ready,” MNPS said.

