Man convicted of planting weapons inside Nashville jail denied new trial

Friedmann made the motion for a new trial in November 2022.
Alex Friedmann at his sentencing hearing Oct. 6, 2022.
Alex Friedmann at his sentencing hearing Oct. 6, 2022.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alex Friedmann, the man accused of planting weapons in a Nashville jail was denied a new trial.

A hearing was held on Aug. 31 when Friedmann made a motion for a new trial in November 2022.

On Sept. 14, Judge Steve Dozier denied Friedmann’s request.

In October, Friedmann was sentenced to 40 years in prison. It was the maximum sentence.

