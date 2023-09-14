Man convicted of planting weapons inside Nashville jail denied new trial
Friedmann made the motion for a new trial in November 2022.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alex Friedmann, the man accused of planting weapons in a Nashville jail was denied a new trial.
A hearing was held on Aug. 31 when Friedmann made a motion for a new trial in November 2022.
On Sept. 14, Judge Steve Dozier denied Friedmann’s request.
In October, Friedmann was sentenced to 40 years in prison. It was the maximum sentence.
