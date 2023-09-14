Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Clarksville

The man is charged in the deadly September 6 shooting on Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Scene of a shooting in Clarksville that left a teen shot.
Scene of a shooting in Clarksville that left a teen shot.(Dash 10 Media)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested one week after a teen was shot and killed on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard earlier this month.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department identified 26-year-old Quantavious Golliday as the prime suspect in the shooting that occurred on Sept. 6 around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive.

Golliday is charged with shooting a teenage boy who was driving a red Dodge Charger that afternoon. The teen was taken to a local hospital after the shooting where he remained hospitalized until Sept. 12 when he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was a passenger in the car at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured.

After the shooting, Golliday allegedly abandoned his car and ran away on foot. He was taken into custody on September 13 at a business on Providence Blvd.He faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, police said.

Police said Golliday’s criminal history dates back to 2017 and has had previous convictions of aggravated assault and drugs.

“Golliday has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, prohibited weapons (brass knuckles), and manufacture, delivery, and sale of a controlled substance,” police said. “Golliday had in his possession several different narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.”

Police said this investigation is still ongoing and other charges are pending.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen dies nearly week after Clarksville shooting

