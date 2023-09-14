‘Just doing my job’: Murfreesboro police officer recalls saving baby boy who stopped breathing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - What started as a typical shift for Murfreesboro Officer Robert Baer quickly turned into a day he will never forget.

On Aug. 31st, Baer responded to a call where an infant stopped breathing. He noticed the parents pulled over on the side of the road and immediately started performing CPR on one-year-old Zaire Brown.

Footage released by MPD shows the fourth-year officer performing chest compressions for a few minutes until a pulse was detected by Baer.

“I have a three-year-old at home, that’s what I’m thinking about, as I’m doing it,” Baer said. “Just don’t be the one to let this kid die, that’s what was going through my head.”

Baer has been credited for saving Brown’s life, prompting many to call him a hero, which he says is an honor.

“It’s a little strange cause to me I’m just doing my job,” Baer said. “Other officers in the same situation would have done the same exact thing so it’s a little strange, but I understand why it’s being said.”

MPD has not determined what caused Brown to lose consciousness but did say he has made a full recovery since last month’s incident. As a result of what happened, Baer said he has committed to being there to support the one-year-old after an unlikely bond was formed on the side of the Murfreesboro road.

“I feel like I will forever have a bond with that kid,” Baer said. “And mom told me don’t be a stranger so make sure I’m coming around and checking on him. I’m sure I will continue to do that.”

