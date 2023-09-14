Green Hills furniture store closes, leaves customers in limbo

A sign posted on the store’s door said while customers with existing orders can email them, there is no telling if or when they will receive a response.
A sign posted on the store’s door said while customers with existing orders can email them.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Brentwood couple is out tens of thousands of dollars in furniture after a Green Hills store abruptly closed its doors.

A sign posted on the store’s door said while customers with existing orders can email them, there is no telling if or when they will receive a response.

Wade Harley said he has been a loyal customer of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams for years. When furniture he purchased in 2021 kept getting delayed, he didn’t think much of it at first.

“Then all of a sudden, it is like Jekyll and Hyde,” Harley said. “They are nowhere to be found.”

Harley recently tried to go to the company’s Green Hills location to get answers, but the doors were locked. A sign on the door said the company has “recently and unexpectedly learned” they are “unable to continue business operations.”

“We have announced the closing of our company, effective immediately,” the sign reads.

It turns out that the national company filed for bankruptcy last week, leaving customers with outstanding orders in limbo.

“Reprehensible, unresponsible,” Harley said. “You put the adjective on it that you want to.”

WSMV 4 contacted MG+BW multiple times regarding Harley’s order, but we still have not received any response.

“It is impossible to communicate with the company,” Harley said. “Nobody is answering the phone.”

Harley said while he wants a refund, he is not hopeful.

“There is not a lot of reason to be optimistic about what we are going to get,” Harley said.

In Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases like this one, people who are owed money can file a proof of claim. They can also consult bankruptcy attorneys.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
The truck and a group of workers were painting Briley Parkway in Nashville when the crash...
Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

Latest News

FILE
2 dead in DeKalb County fire
The woman said the issues are why she opened a new business location in the area.
Trash problem at North Nashville market
The child may be with his non-custodial mother and traveling in a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata,...
TBI looking for missing 6-year-old boy
Murfreesboro police officer recalls saving baby boy who stopped breathing.
Murfreesboro officers speaks after saving baby
No injuries were reported at the scene and the fire has been extinguished at this time.
Fire caused by illegal burn