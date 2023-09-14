Green Hills furniture store closes, leaves customers in limbo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Brentwood couple is out tens of thousands of dollars in furniture after a Green Hills store abruptly closed its doors.

A sign posted on the store’s door said while customers with existing orders can email them, there is no telling if or when they will receive a response.

Wade Harley said he has been a loyal customer of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams for years. When furniture he purchased in 2021 kept getting delayed, he didn’t think much of it at first.

“Then all of a sudden, it is like Jekyll and Hyde,” Harley said. “They are nowhere to be found.”

Harley recently tried to go to the company’s Green Hills location to get answers, but the doors were locked. A sign on the door said the company has “recently and unexpectedly learned” they are “unable to continue business operations.”

“We have announced the closing of our company, effective immediately,” the sign reads.

It turns out that the national company filed for bankruptcy last week, leaving customers with outstanding orders in limbo.

“Reprehensible, unresponsible,” Harley said. “You put the adjective on it that you want to.”

WSMV 4 contacted MG+BW multiple times regarding Harley’s order, but we still have not received any response.

“It is impossible to communicate with the company,” Harley said. “Nobody is answering the phone.”

Harley said while he wants a refund, he is not hopeful.

“There is not a lot of reason to be optimistic about what we are going to get,” Harley said.

In Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases like this one, people who are owed money can file a proof of claim. They can also consult bankruptcy attorneys.

